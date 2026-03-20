Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $177,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 604.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

MTUM stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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