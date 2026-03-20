Paradiem LLC Reduces Stake in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,421 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,030 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 25.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,193 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $60,866,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $41,701,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $634,461.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,159.76. This trade represents a 17.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7%

OVV opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $65 and put a “sector outperform” on OVV, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Scotiabank Price Target Raise

Scotiabank raised its price target to $65 and put a “sector outperform” on OVV, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays boosted its target to $62 with an Overweight/Outperform stance — adds institutional credibility to the rally. Barclays Boosts Price Target

Barclays boosted its target to $62 with an Overweight/Outperform stance — adds institutional credibility to the rally. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen lifted its target to $60 (Buy), another incremental bullish analyst action that can attract flows. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen lifted its target to $60 (Buy), another incremental bullish analyst action that can attract flows. Positive Sentiment: Forbes included Ovintiv on a list of undervalued stocks to buy, which can broaden retail/income investor interest. Forbes Undervalued Stocks

Forbes included Ovintiv on a list of undervalued stocks to buy, which can broaden retail/income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $54 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the new target sits below current market levels, so this is not a bullish catalyst and may temper upside for some investors. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo raised its target to $54 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the new target sits below current market levels, so this is not a bullish catalyst and may temper upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2027 cuts noted), lowering short‑term earnings expectations — continued revisions would be a downside risk. Zacks Earnings Revisions

Zacks trimmed multiple near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2027 cuts noted), lowering short‑term earnings expectations — continued revisions would be a downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Meghan Eilers sold 11,582 shares (~$54.78 avg), reducing her holding by ~17.6% — a potential negative signal for some investors. Insider Sale Filing

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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