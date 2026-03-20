Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 and last traded at GBX 192.50, with a volume of 7216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.09.

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

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