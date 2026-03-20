Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) SVP Sells $16,313.50 in Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $16,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,041.90. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $38.82 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

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Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORKA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,640,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, B Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

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