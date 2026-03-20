OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells $145,469.25 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Odle sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $145,469.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,428.75. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

KIDS opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 5.55. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.07.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

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OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

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OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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