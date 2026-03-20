ONEOK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 19,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the average volume of 7,057 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. ONEOK has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $103.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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