On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.60 and last traded at GBX 157.80, with a volume of 598898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.

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On the Beach Group Price Performance

On the Beach Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 201.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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