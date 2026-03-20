Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Paul Stahlin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.26. The trade was a 22.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

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Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 30,922.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $14.50 target price on Northfield Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Northfield Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northfield Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFBK

About Northfield Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

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