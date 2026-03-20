Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura Research Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 1.2%

NRILY opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

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Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

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