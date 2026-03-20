Noble Wealth Management PBC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Noble Wealth Management PBC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after buying an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after buying an additional 3,339,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,639,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $104.40.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

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