Nir Debbi Sells 8,332 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $287,537.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 3,897,506 shares in the company, valued at $134,502,932.06. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global-e Online Stock Down 0.1%

Global-e Online stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.