Nexusmind (NMD) Price Tops $3.63

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Nexusmind has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Nexusmind has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexusmind token can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00005148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexusmind alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Profile

Nexusmind was first traded on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. Nexusmind’s official website is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official message board is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 3.63530746 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexusmind should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexusmind using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexusmind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexusmind and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.