NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Mariam Sorond Sells 11,322 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 11,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $190,775.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,259,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,224,664.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mariam Sorond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,181,214.23.

NextNav Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 4,503.43% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextNav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NN

Key Headlines Impacting NextNav

Here are the key news stories impacting NextNav this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after buying an additional 573,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 5,482,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextNav by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NextNav by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 2,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

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