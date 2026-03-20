NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.5390, with a volume of 101757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,700.94. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Richards bought 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,419.24. This represents a 7.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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