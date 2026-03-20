NEXPACE Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. NEXPACE has a total market cap of $76.10 million and $15.87 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXPACE has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 994,552,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,827,985 tokens. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official website is msu.io. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 994,552,574.16977337 with 257,827,985.16977337 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.29495074 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $15,507,906.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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