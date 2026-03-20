New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $3.14 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,564.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

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Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.90.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,961 shares in the company, valued at $18,495,125. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

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Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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