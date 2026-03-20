New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $20.12 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 261,153 shares of company stock worth $32,005,084 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7%

WMT stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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