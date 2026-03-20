Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 22.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,532,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total value of $2,095,818.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,668.76. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total value of $302,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,904.54. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,512 shares of company stock worth $8,160,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $237.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.40. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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