MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,875 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Walmart by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,168,000 after buying an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $965.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,153 shares of company stock worth $32,005,084. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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