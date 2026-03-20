Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

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Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,170,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,606,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 574,352 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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