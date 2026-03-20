Morphware Trading Up 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Morphware has a market cap of $490.39 thousand and $69.74 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morphware token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Morphware has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morphware alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morphware Profile

Morphware was first traded on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai. Morphware’s official website is www.morphware.com.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.00071691 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $86,049.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morphware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morphware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morphware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.