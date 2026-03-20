Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.74 Million in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $335,763.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 594,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,365,315.15. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,384. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

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Rollins Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ROL stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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