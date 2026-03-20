Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 9,681 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 565,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 237.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

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