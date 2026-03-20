Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 24,349 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 49.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

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Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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