Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 2,072 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Saia by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

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Saia Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.23 and its 200 day moving average is $328.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.04. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $430.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,073. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $417,038.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,805.60. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,055. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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