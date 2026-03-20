Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 16,203 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 147.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 349.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 417,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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