Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 14,885 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

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Visa Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of V stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.03 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $544.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day moving average is $334.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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