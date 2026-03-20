Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Caterpillar are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources (such as gold, silver, copper, lithium, and coal). Their performance is closely tied to underlying commodity prices and company-specific factors like reserve size, production costs, and geopolitical or environmental risks, often leading to higher volatility and leverage to metal prices than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

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