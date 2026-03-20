Miller Global Investments LLC Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SN opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This trade represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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