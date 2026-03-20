Miller Global Investments LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 105,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 258.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.47, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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