Michael Frankel Sells 23,132 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,727.74. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 202.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,111,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 89,903 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 649,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. iA Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

View Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.