Michael Chi Sells 97,289 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,402,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.55.

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Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

More Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Novo Nordisk opens a pre‑launch waitlist for Ozempic and Wegovy via HIMS’ telehealth platform — this can drive meaningful Rx volume and recurring revenue if patient conversion and margins scale. Read More.

Partnership with Novo Nordisk opens a pre‑launch waitlist for Ozempic and Wegovy via HIMS’ telehealth platform — this can drive meaningful Rx volume and recurring revenue if patient conversion and margins scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side notes and at least one upgraded target point to upside tied to GLP‑1 access and growth execution — helpful for medium‑term sentiment if HIMS delivers on metrics. Read More.

Sell‑side notes and at least one upgraded target point to upside tied to GLP‑1 access and growth execution — helpful for medium‑term sentiment if HIMS delivers on metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Value/investment write‑ups are highlighting HIMS alongside telehealth and weight‑loss beneficiaries — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Value/investment write‑ups are highlighting HIMS alongside telehealth and weight‑loss beneficiaries — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: COO Michael Chi disclosed sale of ~97k shares and other executives sold smaller stakes on March 17 — large insider dispositions can sap investor confidence and put downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Material insider selling: COO Michael Chi disclosed sale of ~97k shares and other executives sold smaller stakes on March 17 — large insider dispositions can sap investor confidence and put downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term market reaction: HIMS underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting immediate selling despite the Novo partnership. Read More.

Short‑term market reaction: HIMS underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting immediate selling despite the Novo partnership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: GLP‑1 pricing risk: analysts warn escalating price competition between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly could accelerate discounts and compress margins/ARPU for telehealth distributors like HIMS. Read More.

About Hims & Hers Health

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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