MetYa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.88 Million (MY)

MetYa (MY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, MetYa has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. MetYa has a total market cap of $76.88 million and $1.48 million worth of MetYa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetYa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetYa Profile

MetYa’s genesis date was January 14th, 2025. MetYa’s total supply is 994,243,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,625,315 tokens. MetYa’s official website is metya.com. MetYa’s official Twitter account is @metyacom.

MetYa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetYa (MY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetYa has a current supply of 994,243,267.98611395 with 986,625,314.58779224 in circulation. The last known price of MetYa is 0.07850634 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,005,909.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metya.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetYa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetYa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetYa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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