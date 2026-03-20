Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.3636.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $56.46 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $968.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Methanex by 1,244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

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Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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