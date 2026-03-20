Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.