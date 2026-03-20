Medical Properties Trust (MPT) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 1500 2828 1507 13 2.01

Dividends

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 119.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -10.26 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $462.83 million $79.32 million 28.04

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -52.04% -21.15% -0.32%

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust rivals beat Medical Properties Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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