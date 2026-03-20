Mark Breitbard Sells 8,486 Shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 8,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $201,372.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,527.32. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $2,835,889.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Mark Breitbard sold 16,030 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $380,552.20.

GAP Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 6,721,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,706,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.29.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GAP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

Key GAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting GAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.175 (annual $0.70), increasing yield to ~2.9% — a shareholder-friendly move that supports the stock. Dividend & company overview

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.175 (annual $0.70), increasing yield to ~2.9% — a shareholder-friendly move that supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have raised targets/ratings recently (Wells Fargo, UBS upgrade, BTIG, Telsey upgrades), leaving consensus at a “Moderate Buy” and a mean target ~$30 — supportive analyst momentum. Analyst coverage summary

Multiple brokerages have raised targets/ratings recently (Wells Fargo, UBS upgrade, BTIG, Telsey upgrades), leaving consensus at a “Moderate Buy” and a mean target ~$30 — supportive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece flags Gap’s eight-quarter positive comp streak but notes uneven segment performance and macro pressure — suggests strength may be cyclical rather than structural. Zacks: comps streak analysis

A Zacks piece flags Gap’s eight-quarter positive comp streak but notes uneven segment performance and macro pressure — suggests strength may be cyclical rather than structural. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~59%); some funds have added positions recently — stable institutional interest can limit volatility but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Institutional holdings summary

Institutional ownership remains high (~59%); some funds have added positions recently — stable institutional interest can limit volatility but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: slight EPS miss (reported $0.45 vs. $0.46 est.), revenue in line, FY26 EPS guide set to $2.20–$2.35 — guidance provides a framework but shows limited upside visibility this year. Earnings & guidance

Recent quarter: slight EPS miss (reported $0.45 vs. $0.46 est.), revenue in line, FY26 EPS guide set to $2.20–$2.35 — guidance provides a framework but shows limited upside visibility this year. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares on Mar 17 (avg ~$23.80) — filing: SEC. Large sales by the CEO can be perceived negatively by the market. CEO Mar 17 SEC filing

Significant insider selling: CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares on Mar 17 (avg ~$23.80) — filing: SEC. Large sales by the CEO can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: CFO Katrina O’Connell executed a large sale (153,413 shares on Mar 17, avg ~$23.85) and has sharply reduced her holding — another negative insider signal; filing: SEC. CFO Mar 17 SEC filing

CFO Katrina O’Connell executed a large sale (153,413 shares on Mar 17, avg ~$23.85) and has sharply reduced her holding — another negative insider signal; filing: SEC. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: Julie Gruber sold 74,217 shares (Mar 17) and smaller follow-on sales by the CEO and CFO were reported on Mar 19 — concentration of insider selling (multiple insiders, large blocks) increases perceived downside risk. Insider trading roundup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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