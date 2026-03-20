Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.1540. Approximately 204,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 455,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAMA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

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Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 596,688 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 91,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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