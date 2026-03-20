Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4,125.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is growing more bullish on Nvidia‑linked winners, and Lumentum is highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI optics wave—this narrative is supporting investor appetite. Article Title

Wall Street is growing more bullish on Nvidia‑linked winners, and Lumentum is highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI optics wave—this narrative is supporting investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: OFC product announcements (e.g., 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver, high‑power lasers) and a stated long‑term quarterly run rate target (~$2B) materially boost the growth story and justify higher valuations tied to AI data‑center networking. Article Title

OFC product announcements (e.g., 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver, high‑power lasers) and a stated long‑term quarterly run rate target (~$2B) materially boost the growth story and justify higher valuations tied to AI data‑center networking. Positive Sentiment: Buying ahead of Lumentum’s impending inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven accumulation over several sessions, adding momentum and higher trading volume. Article Title

Buying ahead of Lumentum’s impending inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven accumulation over several sessions, adding momentum and higher trading volume. Positive Sentiment: Independent bull signals—Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy with a $900 PT—support upside expectations from growth‑focused investors. Article Title

Independent bull signals—Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy with a $900 PT—support upside expectations from growth‑focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Lumentum’s positioning in OCS and CPO markets as the hyperscale shift from copper to optics accelerates—structural demand that’s supportive but plays out over multiple quarters. Article Title

Zacks highlights Lumentum’s positioning in OCS and CPO markets as the hyperscale shift from copper to optics accelerates—structural demand that’s supportive but plays out over multiple quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and intraday moves (Zacks/MSN/Fool) point to heavy volume and momentum; however, some analytics caution that near‑term earnings estimate revisions and valuation could slow the run. Article Title

Coverage notes and intraday moves (Zacks/MSN/Fool) point to heavy volume and momentum; however, some analytics caution that near‑term earnings estimate revisions and valuation could slow the run. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley set an equal‑weight rating with a $595 price target—well below recent levels—which could prompt some profit‑taking or temper upside from more conservative funds. Article Title

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $772.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $783.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $595.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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