Lpwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after buying an additional 4,589,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,298,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,381,000 after buying an additional 1,980,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,878,000 after buying an additional 911,004 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,004,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,168,000 after buying an additional 1,449,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,323 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.30 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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