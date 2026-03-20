LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 36.20%.

LMS Capital Price Performance

Shares of LMS opened at GBX 19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 104.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 14.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.58.

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