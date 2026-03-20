Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South reduced its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:LOB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,500 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares makes up 0.9% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Courtney Spencer sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $378,397.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,160 shares in the company, valued at $981,491.60. This represents a 27.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 3,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,349.90. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,412 shares of company stock worth $660,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOB opened at $31.80 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, and operates through its subsidiary Live Oak Banking Company. Founded in 2008, the company leverages a branchless, technology-driven platform to deliver specialty lending and deposit products across the United States. Live Oak Bancshares completed its initial public offering in February 2018 and trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol LOB.

The company’s primary focus is on originating and servicing commercial loans for small businesses in select industry verticals.

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