Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33), Zacks reports.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE LAC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,214. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,307,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,495,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,282,000 after buying an additional 3,016,293 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $6,055,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $4,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,833,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. TD Securities upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

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Lithium Americas Company Profile

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Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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