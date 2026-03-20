Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Usio Q1 Earnings

Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

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Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Usio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Usio has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USIO

Usio Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Usio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 246.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Usio by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Usio by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Usio by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

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Usio, Inc (NASDAQ: USIO) is a financial technology company that delivers integrated payment, transaction processing, and money services solutions. The company’s platform combines merchant acquiring, multi‐rail payment enablement and business management tools to support merchants, financial institutions and business partners in automating and securing electronic and cash‐based transactions.

Through its subsidiaries, Usio provides a broad range of products and services, including point-of-sale terminals, payment gateway services, automated teller machine (ATM) processing, bill payment, money order issuance, domestic and international money transfer and remittance solutions.

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