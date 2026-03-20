Lisa Bodensteiner Sells 334 Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $24,993.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,222.53. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Bodensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 576 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $48,919.68.

On Thursday, December 18th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $25,478.88.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.68. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $97.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

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Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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