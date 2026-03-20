Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Up 32.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 108,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 59,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Lincoln Gold Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

About Lincoln Gold Mining

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Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

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