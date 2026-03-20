Lift Dollar (USDL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.08 Thousand

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lift Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lift Dollar Profile

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 140,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com.

Buying and Selling Lift Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.01232922 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lift Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lift Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

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