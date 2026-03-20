LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares $DRN

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,740 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 588.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DRN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 3.03. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report).

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