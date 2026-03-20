Leibman Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,076 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,031,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,825,000 after purchasing an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $578,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $114.61 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.32.

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Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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