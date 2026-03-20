Leibman Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.2%

OC stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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